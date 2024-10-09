Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel supply sites over past day

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s fuel supply sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s energy sites supplying fuel and lubricants to the Ukrainian army, and also massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 141 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Maliye Prokhody and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 50 personnel," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 370 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled six Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 370 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th, 53rd, 77th and 116th mechanized, 3rd assault and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Berestovoye, Vishnyovoye, Kupyansk and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nadiya in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the Serebryanka forestry. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 66th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 370 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, two 155mm M198 howitzers and three 105mm M119 artillery guns of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Kvertus electronic warfare station and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 650 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 5th assault, 4th and 18th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Stupochki, Druzhkovka, Fyodorvka, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 79th air assault and 81st airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 650 personnel, six motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 525 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 100th mechanized, 95th air assault, 101st and 109th territorial defense and 14th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rozovka, Druzhba, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Leonidovka, Dzerzhinsk and Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 53rd, 110th and 157th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 38th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 525 personnel, two tanks, including a French-made AMX-10 tank, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye and Ravnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by units of the 118th and 123rd territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 90 personnel, five motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar howitzer, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 35th and 37th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Pyatikhatki and Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 68 Ukrainian UAVs, S-200 missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and an S-200 missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted for striking ground targets and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,559 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,858 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,074 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.