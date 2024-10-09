Russia virtually has no unemployment, labor productivity should be increased — Putin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Unemployment in Russia is practically at zero at the moment. In order to compensate for the shortage of labor, it is necessary to increase the efficiency of production, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening industrial facilities via video link.

"There is a shortage of labor in the country. Unemployment is at a historically low level - it is virtually non-existent. This is already one of the factors limiting economic growth. The best way out is to increase technological independence, to increase labor productivity," he said.

According to the president, the opening of new high-tech production facilities is "a step in the absolutely right direction".