Russia’s budget deficit preliminarily totals $25 bln in Q1 — ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit amounted to 2.17 trillion rubles ($25 bln) in Q1 2025, according to preliminary figures, which is 1.88 trillion rubles lower than in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues amounted to 9.05 trillion rubles in Q1 2025, which is 3.8% higher than Q1 2024 revenues," the report said. Federal budget expenditures increased by 24.5% in the reporting period to 11.22 trillion rubles.

The current level of budget deficit is largely due to forward expenditure financing this January, the ministry said, adding that it is not expected to affect the implementation of 2025 targeted structural balance parameters overall. "That said, the federal budget ran a surplus in March this year," according to the ministry.