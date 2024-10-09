Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kharkov Region by FPV drones

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles by FPV drones in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The personnel of a reconnaissance unit of the Battlegroup North uncovered by UAVs the movement of two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles whose crews tried to hide them in a forest belt in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

After an analysis of reconnaissance data received, the Russian military command made a decision to strike both armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Both Ukrainian military targets were promptly destroyed by FPV drones, it said.