Lebanon shells Israel’s north, firing some 90 projectiles

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military has recorded a new powerful shelling from the direction of Lebanon, with about 90 projectiles fired at the northern parts of the country, the army press service reported.

According to it, settlements in the Upper and Western Galilee, as well as the southern part of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights came under attack.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IAF, fallen projectiles were identified," the press service said.

The Israeli military also added that the falling debris caused a number of fires, which are now being extinguished by fire and rescue services.