Israeli airstrike kills 4 residents of settlement in Mount Lebanon’s region

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. At least four Lebanese citizens were killed during an Israeli airstrike on the El-Wardani settlement in the Chouf Region, located in Mount Lebanon southeast of Beirut, the Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operation Center said in a statement.

As the agency reports, 10 other people were injured and later taken to hospitals. The missile strike has completely destroyed a residential house and damaged a roadway.

On October 6, an Israeli attack on the settlement of Kaifun in the Aley Region, Mount Lebanon, left six people killed and 13 injured.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, since the beginning of the military escalation in October 2023, the death toll from the Israeli forces' bombing and shelling has reached 2,119, with 10,000 people injured.