Israel to retaliate so suddenly that Iran won't have time to realize anything — minister

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel is not abandoning plans to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack, its response will be "deadly and unexpected" so that the Iranians will not have time to understand anything, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The Iranian attack was aggressive but inaccurate. In contrast, our attack will be deadly, pinpoint accurate, and most importantly, surprising. They (the Iranians - TASS) will not know what happened or how it happened. They will just see the results," Channel 12 quoted the top defense official as saying at a meeting with one of the Israeli army's intelligence units.

Gallant reiterated that the Iranian attack did not damage the Israeli Air Force's capabilities. According to him, all air bases are operating normally and no aircraft were damaged. He also pointed out that Israel's entire military and political leadership - from the soldier to the prime minister - is working together to plan a strike against Iran. "The entire chain of command is in line and focused around this issue," Galant emphasized.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.