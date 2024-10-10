At least four wounded in Israeli strike on industrial area in Syria — TV

BEIRUT, October 10. /TASS/. At least four civilians were wounded after Israel’s airstrike on the city of Hassia in Syria’s Homs governorate, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the SANA news agency, which cited a military source, the attack was targeted a car assembly facility in the local industrial zone.

Apart from that, the source said that a military facility in the central part of the Hama governorate was also attacked. According to Al Jazeera, the attack was followed by fire.

It also said that an explosion was reported in the southern governorate of Daraa. No further details were given.