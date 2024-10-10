VIENNA, October 9. /TASS/. Europe would have faced the recurrence of the Chernobyl disaster if Ukrainian troops seized the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Yulia Zhdanova, acting head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"Concerning the situation in Russia’s Kursk Region, we would like to focus attention on the fact that the plan of Ukraine’s incursion included the seizure and mining of the Kursk NPP. If Kiev managed to seize it, Europe would have faced an environmental and humanitarian disaster like Chernobyl. Data from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service convincingly indicate that Western special services, first of all Britain’s MI6, had been training reconnaissance and sabotage groups to stage acts of provocations at a number of nuclear facilities in Russia. There are no doubt that the United States and the United Kingdom, who are justifying and sponsoring Kiev’s terrorist activities, can be branded as states supporting terrorism. They will be held accountable for that," she said at a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located near the city of Kurchatov in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov warned that Kiev is acting recklessly by attacking the Kursk NPP.