Putin launches third power unit of Udarnaya TPP

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched several enterprises in the regions via video link, including the third power unit of the Udarnaya TPP in Russia’s Krasnodar Region.

The construction of the new TPP has been underway since 2018. Today, the station is fully commissioned with three power units. With a capacity of 560 MW, it will produce more than 30% of the region's electricity. The investment volume of the project is 60 bln rubles ($618.55 mln). The plant will be equipped with the first series production of the innovative domestic GTD-110M high-output gas turbine.

The first and second units were commissioned on March 1 and April 1, respectively. A project to further expand the capacity of the Udarnaya TPP is currently being developed.

Putin noted he believes that with the full launch of the Udarnaya TPP, which uses a domestic innovative high-performance gas turbine, Russia has taken another step towards technological independence.