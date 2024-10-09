Pantsir-S on round-the-clock duty in Kursk region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Pantsir-S air defense missile and artillery systems are on round-the-clock combat duty in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. Footage showing one of the combat crews in action was released.

The Pantsir-S is capable of hitting any means of air attack within the established range of operation. To destroy air targets, the system has 12 anti-aircraft missiles and two double-barrel 30 mm cannons and a standard set of ammunition of 1,400 rounds.

The crews constantly change positions. Switching from the standby mode to full combat readiness upon arrival at a new site takes 10 seconds.