Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat

VIENNA, October 7. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization believes that data recorded during the latest seismic event in Iran is consistent with earthquakes previously recorded on the Islamic Republic’s territory, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

"In connection with the seismic events in Iran on October 5 there were speculations that they were probably caused by nuclear tests. CTBTO analyzed signals from its 25 stations and came to the conclusion that recorded waveforms were consistent with previous earthquakes in Iran," Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5. The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 km. A number of Western and Israeli analysts claimed that Iran had allegedly held an underground nuclear test, connecting it to Israel’s purported response to previous Iranian missile attack.

The NourNews agency said that reports of Iran’s alleged nuclear test were being disseminated by the US and Israeli governments in an attempt to fuel anti-Iranian sentiments. In the agency’s opinion, a weapons program of this kind runs counter both to Iran’s defense doctrine and to a fatwa (a legal opinion of a religious figure) issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which says that the development of nuclear weapons runs counter to the canons of Islam.