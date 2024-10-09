IDF claims elimination of Hezbollah militia member in Syria

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli aviation carried out an airstrike at Syrian territory in order to eliminate a Hezbollah militia member, the IDF press office said.

According to the press office, earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force attacked and eliminated Azam Jahout near the Syrian city of Quneitra. According to the IDF, he acted within a local "terrorist network" in the Golan Heights, which, according to Israeli information, acts as a "Hezbollah terrorist cell in Syria."

The IDF claimed that Jahout was providing Hezbollah with information from sources, close to the Syrian authorities and forwarded intelligence, gathered in Syria, "in order to facilitate actions against Israel in the Golan Heights.".