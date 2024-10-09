Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia has proof of the United States’ and the UK’s involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, and publication of said evidence will depend on the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She made this comment, answering a question about the data, obtained by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"This evidence exists. As to whether we will publish it - which will also tell you what kind of evidence it is - that would depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds," Zakharova said. "Because we have repeatedly offered cooperation to everyone, we did it both publicly and via the available legal channels between law enforcement agencies, we have contacted them repeatedly. We supported these legal requests, both politically and publicly, and we received zero response."

"Therefore, in my opinion, those who carry out the investigations abroad, in Germany - it has long been clear in Denmark and Sweden, but Germany must be interested in exchanging materials, in obtaining information from us and in provision of corresponding information to us," the diplomat said. "And we were not simply ready for this - we insisted on this."

"Moreover, we were ready to present everything that we have within the investigation under the UN aegis, initiative on our initiative," she pointed out. "But the West has blocked this as well. Therefore, we carry out our own investigation, and, naturally, we have the information that Russian officials talk about - [SVR Director] Sergey Naryshkin in particular. The evidence base also exists. As to how we manage it: in addition to our national investigation, we will proceed from expediency and the developing situation. They [the West] have stripped themselves of an option to obtain the corresponding information from us on their own volition."

Previously, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin claimed that the United States and the UK are directly involved in the Nord Stream sabotage. He stated that professional saboteurs rom the Anglo-Saxon intelligence agencies were involved during the organization, preparation and carrying out of the detonation. According to the official, the US Administration "has found such sabotage justified in order to guarantee Europe’s - mainly Germany’s - separation from Russia.".