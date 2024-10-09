Putin sets task of expanding output of products based on Russian developments

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. It is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies - this task was set by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the domestic industry during the opening of industrial facilities via video link.

"The key task is to expand the production of high-quality high-tech products created by our own scientific and engineering solutions, to strengthen our own industrial base," he said.

"We will give priority support to such projects," Putin added. "Including through creating and expanding demand for domestic products - for those goods that we can and should produce ourselves, at home, in Russia, meeting both domestic needs and [the needs] of the world market," he said.