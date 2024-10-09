Putin did not talk to Trump after Trump’s presidential term expired — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not talk with US ex-President Donald Trump since the end of his term in 2021, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for the calls, that's a lie," Peskov told Reuters. "There were no calls, and they did not hold phone calls after Trump ceased to be president."

The claims about potential contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump first emerged in the excerpts from a book by veteran US investigative journalist Bob Woodward, presented by CNN. According to Woodward, Putin and Trump could have communicated up to seven times since Trump’s term ended in January, 2021. However, Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung debunked these claims in a written statement.

Jason Miller, Senior Advisor to the former US president also made a similar comment, noting that he has never heard about any communication between Putin and Trump. Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence in the Biden Administration denied to comment if such phone calls actually happened.