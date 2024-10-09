Avtovaz starts sales of updated Lada Vesta with ESC

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Avtovaz started selling the updated Lada Vesta with a localized electronic stability control (ESC) and other options, the company said in a statement.

"Official Lada dealers are starting to sell the Vesta in updated trim levels with the ESC electronic stability control system and other returned safety and comfort options," the statement said. ESC is part of the car's basic equipment and it improves driving comfort and safety.

The car also has such options as side airbags, three-level heated front seats, a rear-view camera with dynamic trajectory lines. In addition, for the first time Lada cars are equipped with front parking sensors, a blind spot monitoring system with indicators in the rear-view mirrors, and LED fog lamps.

"The cost of new equipment and new options in Lada Vesta cars ranges from 11,000 to 74,000 rubles, depending on the configuration," Avtovaz added.