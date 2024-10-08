US journalist describes Russia’s liberation of Ugledar as "major setback" for Kiev

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. The liberation of the town of Ugledar by Russian troops was "a major setback" for the armed forces of Ukraine, US defense journalist and Greek army veteran Stavros Atlamazoglou wrote in an article for The National Interest.

"Russian forces have captured the strategically significant town of Vuhledar (Ugledar - TASS) in the Donbas region, marking a major setback for the Ukrainian military. After over two years of contesting the town, Ukrainian forces withdrew to avoid encirclement," he wrote.

"The town’s high ground made it a key defensive position for Ukraine, but persistent Russian assaults eventually led to its fall," the journalilsst continued.

In his opinion, now the Ukrainian military will have to ensure that the Russian forces don’t take advantage of the fall of Ugledar "and create an operational breakthrough in the wider area."

On October 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Ugledar. The city is a key logistics hub in the DPR, and its liberation will enable Russian forces to reach the Ukrainian line of defense in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push enemy troops farther away from the DPR’s capital and reduce the number of enemy attacks on Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha.

Besides, this will put more pressure on Kiev’s combat group in the Kurakhovo direction and logistics points leading to the city of Zaporozhye and will further enable Russian troops to press ahead with their offensive in that direction.