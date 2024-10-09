Israel undermining UN resolutions that granted it UN membership — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. By ignoring United Nations resolutions on the settlement of the Palestinian problem, Israel is undermining resolutions that once granted a UN membership for the Jewish state, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I would like to recall that back in 1949 Israel was admitted to the United Nations on condition of the implementation of the two cornerstone resolutions of the General Assembly, namely resolution 181 that outlines a roadmap of dividing Palestine into two states - Arab and Jewish ones, and resolution 194 on refugees, which is the basis for the UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East - TASS)," he said at a UN Security Council meeting. "Now, we see a paradoxical situation: by dodging the implementation of these resolutions, Israel, as a matter of fact, deliberately and persistently is undermining the resolutions <…> that made it possible for it to join the United Nations.".