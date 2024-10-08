MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 200 servicemen in the Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, adding that the total losses of the Ukrainian army since the beginning of hostilities in the region amounted to over 21,250 people.

The Russian military repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks near Lyubimovka, Pekhovo and Russkoye Porechnoye, as well as foiled several attempted attacks near Olgovka. Russian tactical aviation and missle forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the Kursk Region.

Operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Russian servicemen repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks near Lyubimovka, Pekhovo and Russkoye Porechnoye over the past 24 hours, as well as foiled several attempted attacks near Olgovka.

- Russia’s battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated the Ukrainian troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- Russian aircraft and artillery hit the manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region

- Tactical aviation and missile forces hit troop concentrations in Ukraine’s Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 200 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery guns, two mortars and three motor vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 21,250 servicemen, 136 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 891 armored combat vehicles, 589 motor vehicles, 177 artillery guns, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, five transport and loading vehicles, 45 electronic warfare stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, and three armored repair vehicles.

Information about civilian deaths, injuries

- Over 300 civilians were injured and almost 70 died as a result of the Ukrainian actions in the Kursk Region, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

New criminal case

- The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries over the deaths of at least three civilians in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region, the press service said.