MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 100 troops in the Kursk direction.

In total, the enemy lost more than 21,350 people during the fighting.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region.

- They also defeated Ukrainian formations near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military repelled two enemy attacks towards Lyubimovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian jets and missile troops struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 100 servicemen.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 21,350 servicemen.

Damage to the agricultural complex

- The damage to agricultural enterprises in the Kursk Region from lost livestock is estimated at over 3 billion rubles ($31 million), Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said during a Federation Council meeting.