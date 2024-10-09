Russian aircraft target construction site of Ukrainian stronghold in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, October 9. /TASS/. Russian aircraft have targeted the Ukrainian army’s stronghold that is being constructed in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.

"The fortified area in the Orekhov District, where they are digging in and installing concrete structures, will not help the enemy. Our glide bombs and demolition bombs have recently hit the area, where engineering facilities and strongholds are being built," he said, adding that Russian aircraft crews were working to prevent the enemy from digging in.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces were actively trying to set up new defense lines north and west of their current positions in the Zaporozhye Region.