Israel to retaliate Iranian actions by attacking military targets — newspaper

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel plans to limit retaliation for Iran's missile attack to an attack on its military facilities, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Israeli official.

According to the source, such a decision was worked out after an hours-long meeting of the country's military and political leadership at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on the evening of October 8.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, key ministers, army and intelligence chiefs decided to focus on "Iranian military facilities," the source told the newspaper, adding that the decision could be changed.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.