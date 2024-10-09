Kalashnikov launches series production of VTOL drones — company

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Silent Wings, a Kalashnikov Holding company, has launched series production of the Legioner vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drones, the holding’s press service said.

"The Silent Wings Company initiated series production of Legioner vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicles. It is planned to produce 100 pieces by the end of this year, 250 pieces in 2025, and over 1,000 in 2026," the press service said.

The State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) is the main customer of such drones, the press service noted.

The Legioner drone is designed for aerial survey, cargo transportation, airborne laser scanning, video monitoring, firefighting patrol, ice reconnaissance, and detection of violations in a security zone. It can be fitted with an electric motor and an internal combustion engine fueled by the Ai-92 gasoline.