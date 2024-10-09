Group of Iranian lawmakers asks Security Council to authorize creation of nuclear weapons

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. A group of 39 Iranian legislators has sent an official message to the Supreme National Security Council with a request for revising the national defense doctrine and permit the development of nuclear weapons in the context of a threat from Israel, the initiator of the appeal, Hasanali Ekhlaki Amiri, has said.

"A letter has been sent to the Supreme National Security Council, which has so far been signed by 39 parliament members. The subject of the message is a request for revising the defense doctrine in the field of nuclear weapons," Ekhlaki Amiri said in commentary to the Didban Iran portal.

Since 2003, a fatwa by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has outlawed the production of nuclear weapons as contradicting Islam.

"The discussion of our defense doctrine is based on the 2003 fatwa, but today the fake and evil Zionist regime unfortunately does not assume any responsibility. No international organization, neither the US nor any European country can control this rabid dog. I have a feeling that this issue should be considered by experts," Ekhlaki Amiri stated.

He explained that a revision of the defense doctrine "is about whether we enter the nuclear debate or other options can be considered in discussing deterrence."

"The 2003 fatwa remains inviolable, but we know that in legal Islamic literature there is both the primary norm and the secondary norm. Since the Supreme Leader represents the Prophet and his family from the political point of view, from the religious point of view he has the right to even change the primary ruling. For now, we go one step down to the lower level and say that in necessary cases he can issue his fatwa as a secondary ruling in accordance with the problems that Islamic society wishes to be resolved," the lawmaker explained. He added that the development of nuclear weapons could be authorized as an element of deterrence, while a ban on their use would remain in place.

On October 8, Ekhlaki Amiri addressed his fellow lawmakers in parliament and said he was asking the Supreme National Security Council to amend the existing defense doctrine, which prohibits the development of nuclear weapons. He addressed his colleagues with an emotional question "whether breathing in this mortal world is so precious" for them that they "accept humiliation and give up their dignity."