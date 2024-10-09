Israeli army reports destruction of 500 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military destroyed more than 500 different facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah during the ground operation in the south of the country, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, the military destroyed targets that, in its assessment, "posed a threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel." Among the targets destroyed were tunnels, military observation posts, weapons depots and other infrastructure.

IDF said that the Israeli Air Force has carried out more than 1,100 strikes against various targets in southern Lebanon since October 1.

These airstrikes were carried out by fighter jets, attack helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles in coordination with ground units to support the limited ground operation launched by Israel in South Lebanon on October 1, the army explained.

According to the press service, among the targets hit were weapons depots, tunnels, observation posts and sniper positions of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah, as well as some of its armed units, it said.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.