EU ambassadors agree on sanctions against Moldovan opposition, including Gutsul — source

BRUSSELS, October 9. /TASS/. EU ambassadors have agreed on another package of sanctions against the Moldovan opposition, including the head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul, a diplomatic source told reporters.

"The sanctions have been agreed upon. The ambassadors have approved restrictions against one legal entity and several individuals, including pro-Russian politician Gutsul," the source said.

Earlier, sources reported about the preparation of sanctions against six individuals and legal entities. The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, will come into force next week after being approved by the EU Council.