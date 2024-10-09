Hundreds of factories opened in Russia, industrial production growing — Putin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Hundreds of new factories have been opened in Russia in recent years and industrial production is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of new industrial facilities in the regions.

"In recent years we have opened hundreds of new production facilities and workshops, plants, factories, among them - real industrial giants," he said the head of state.

"In general, our industrial production is growing, manufacturing industries are showing positive dynamics, they are developing ahead of schedule," Putin emphasized.

He also noted that it is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies. "The key task is to expand the production of high-quality high-tech products created by our own scientific and engineering solutions, to strengthen our own industrial base," he said.

"We will give priority support to such projects," Putin added. "Including through creating and expanding demand for domestic products - for those goods that we can and should produce ourselves, at home, in Russia, meeting both domestic needs and [the needs] of the world market," he said.