Ukraine may start using French fighter jets next year — minister

PARIS, October 8. /TASS/. French-made Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which Paris is planning to deliver to Ukraine, may be used as early as in the first half of 2025, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced.

"Mirage 2000 jets may start flying in Ukraine in the first half of 2025," the minister said. He specified that the aircraft will have new equipment, in particular air-to-ground combat capabilities. At the same time, the ongoing training of pilots and mechanics in Nancy is key, he emphasized.

In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris is starting to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and also plans to approve the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev. While the pilot training program would take five to six months, the jets may start arriving later this year, he added. According to La Tribune de Dimanche, France can supply no more than six fighter jets.

The Mirage 2000 was developed by Dassault Aviation and has been in service with the French Air Force since 1984. The Mirage 2000-5 appeared in 1999, featuring an improved radar to track multiple targets. The primary mission of these aircraft is to intercept targets at high altitudes and supersonic speeds. Later, several versions of this fighter aircraft were developed to hit ground-based targets.