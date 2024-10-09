Zelensky says his 'victory plan' aims to strengthen Ukraine’s military might

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that his "victory plan" is aimed at reinforcing the Ukraine’s military might.

"The plan is aimed at strengthening of Ukraine’s military component. I hope that the Ramstein-format meeting at the level of national leaders will take place in the nearest future, after all. The victory plan will be presented there. And then, after Ukraine’s positions become strong, there will be a peace summit. The Ramstein is a bridge to the peace summit, and Ukraine must be in a strong position at the peace summit," he said during a press conference after the talks with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic.

Zelensky also said that he plans to meet with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy and France in the upcoming days and present them with Ukraine’s "victory plan."

"I will try to do it briefly, and then I will present this plan to all our partners at Ramstein," he concluded.