Lavrov arrives in Laos to take part in 19th East Asia Summit

VIENTIANE /Laos/, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Laotian capital city of Vientiane to take part in the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS), a TASS correspondent reported.

The top Russian diplomat is expected to speak at the summit on Friday, October 11.

Apart from that, he will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Issues of security in the Asia Pacific region amid the growing challenges from outside are expected to top the summit’s agenda.

East Asia Summits are held annually and timed to coincide with ASEAN meetings. Russia and the United States have been taking part in East Asia Summits since 2011.