Mobilized Ukrainian welder cuts hole in border bridge

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A Ukrainian welder, liable to conscription, dodged the draft by cutting a hole in support structures of a border bridge and escaping to Hungary through it, Ukrainian journalist Vitaly Glagola wrote on Telegram.

"Here’s a unique way of fleeing abroad: a welder escaped through a hole in a bridge to Hungary. He was a repairman at the Tisa checkpoint in Transcarpathia," Glagola wrote.

In his words, the welder was a member of a repair crew and, while fixing the bridge he was also preparing an escape route for himself.

"Knowing design features of the bridge, the welder cut out portions of steel structures inside it," the journalist said, adding that the man eventually cut his own escape route to the neighboring country.

Glagola published photographs of the damaged bridge on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian authorities have significantly tightened the mobilization rules in order to add more Ukrainians to the ranks over the grave situation on the frontline and the shortage of personnel. General mobilization has been announced in the country in February 2022 and has been repeatedly extended. Since May 18, the controversial law on new rules of mobilization came into force in Ukraine. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of conscription age from evading service. Meanwhile, men liable for military service are trying to evade military recruitment officers on the streets, leave the country using forged certificates or illegally, often risking their lives. Many people try to cross the border by swimming or crossing the mountains.