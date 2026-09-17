GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Europe does not care about the future of Ukraine or its citizens as long as Kiev continues trying to weaken Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Overall, there is a strong impression that, when it comes to its unwavering support for Ukraine, the West is prepared to turn a blind eye to absolutely everything: Vladimir Zelensky's growing dictatorship, political prisoners, flagrant violations of freedom of religion, discrimination against the Russian language and Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens, the glorification of Nazi collaborators, and rampant corruption affecting every level of the Ukrainian government. Any means are acceptable to them if they help Ukraine continue weakening and bleeding Russia. Even when it comes at the cost of Ukraine's own future and the lives of its citizens - Europe simply does not care," he said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. TASS has obtained the text of his remarks.

The diplomat added that Europe does not want peace between Ukraine and Russia and that European politicians are doing everything they can to undermine any efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict.