ROME, September 17. /TASS/. European sanctions have caused greater difficulties for Italian companies than for Russia, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini has said.

"So far, the 21 packages of sanctions have made life more difficult for Italian companies than for Russians," Salvini said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, noting that the text of the 20th package alone spanned 83 pages.

On September 14, Salvini--who leads the League party, a key member of Italy's ruling coalition--met with representatives from some of the 350 Italian firms still operating in Russia, including major corporations like Cremonini and Marcegaglia. Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov also attended the meeting.

Following the talks, Salvini requested a detailed report on the sanctions-related hurdles these businesses face to determine how the government can offer assistance.

The Deputy Prime Minister advocates for a full resumption of economic, energy, trade, and cultural ties with Moscow once the conflict in Ukraine ends. While this stance has drawn criticism and exposed rifts within the Italian coalition, Salvini emphasized in the interview that the government unanimously opposes proposals to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens, a move pushed by several other nations.