Russia’s Kalashnikov Group delivers large batch of SVD sniper rifles to state customer

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of Dragunov sniper rifles with folding stocks (SVDS) to a government customer, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a substantial number of 7.62-mm Dragunov SVDS sniper rifles under government contracts for 2026. The SVDS is a modernized version of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD) for the Airborne Forces, the Marine Corps, and special operations units. Since 2022, the SVDS has been in high demand in [Russia’s] special military operation zone [in Ukraine]," the company stated.

Kalashnikov has increased production of 7.62-mm Dragunov sniper rifles with folding stocks thirteenfold in 2025 from 2024. Demand for them remains steady in 2026 as well.