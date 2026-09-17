Russian Emergencies Ministry Il-76 crew honored in Serbia for fighting wildfires

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The crew of a Russian Emergencies Ministry Il-76 aircraft that helped fight wildfires in Serbia has received an award from the International Police Association, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"For special merits, dedication to your work and the assistance you provided to our country precisely when it was most needed, I am presenting you with these awards. This award is a sign of our deep gratitude to the entire Russian crew. I sincerely thank the crew of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 for their selflessness, high professionalism and invaluable support in fighting wildfires in Serbia. Your assistance came at exactly the right time, during the most critical period, when the elements threatened populated areas and unique natural territories. We sincerely appreciate the readiness of our Russian colleagues to respond promptly to calls for help and to regard common threats as their own," the ministry’s press service quoted Nebojsa Pantelic, chairman of the International Police Association in Serbia, as saying

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft has been fighting wildfires in Serbia since August 20. During this period, it has made 65 sorties and dropped 130 loads of water totaling 2,730 metric tons. This helped extinguish fires in the most difficult areas and prevent them from spreading to residential zones. The aircraft is scheduled to return to Russia on September 19.