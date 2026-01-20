More than 75% of Kiev left without power — news outlet

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. More than 75% of Kiev has been left without power, the Strana news outlet reported.

According to its information, power outages have been recorded in all areas of the Ukrainian capital.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a series of explosions rocked Kiev. After that, electricity problems arose. The water supply has been cut off in Kiev areas on the left bank of the Dnieper River, while in other parts of the city, water is being supplied at reduced pressure. Due to the lack of electricity, metro trains are running at increased intervals. The DTEK energy company later reported that more than 335,000 people in the capital were left without electricity. Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that Kiev was facing another difficult situation with its electricity supply.