Russia’s inflation reaches 0.45% on January 13-19 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from January 13 to January 19, 2026, amounted to 0.45%, according to data from Rosstat. Earlier, in the period from January 1 to January 12, inflation stood at 1.26%.

Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.72%. On an annual basis, inflation in Russia as of January 19, 2026 (based on calculations using average daily data for the current and previous year on comparable dates) amounted to 6.46%.

Food products

According to statistical data, during the reporting period prices rose for vodka (+1.4%), margarine (+1.3%), cookies and meals in canteens, cafes and snack bars (excluding workplace canteens) (+0.7%), beef, frozen fish, wheat bread, fruit and berry preserves for baby food (+0.4%), pork, sausages and frankfurters, as well as buckwheat groats (+0.3%), milk, sour cream, chicken eggs, vegetable preserves for baby food, rye bread, vermicelli and table salt (+0.2%), and boiled sausages, butter and sunflower oil, wheat flour, and millet (+0.1%).

Prices for fruit and vegetable products increased on average by 2.7%, including cucumbers (+6%), tomatoes (+3.3%), potatoes and carrots (+2.6%), white cabbage (+1.7%), table beets (+1.6%), onions (+1.4%), bananas (+1.2%) and apples (+1.1%).

Prices declined for kefir and rice (-0.2%), lamb, chicken meat, pasta products, and granulated sugar (-0.1%).

Non-food products

In the group of essential non-food goods, prices rose for laundry soap (+0.7%), matches (+0.4%), toothpaste and toothbrushes, as well as dry pet food (+0.3%), toilet paper and laundry detergents (+0.2%), and newborn diapers, baby diapers, and sanitary pads (+0.1%).

Among other non-food goods, prices increased for televisions (+1.8%), smartphones (+0.9%), vacuum cleaners (+0.7%), men’s socks (+0.4%), men’s undershirts and T-shirts, as well as shampoos (+0.3%), filter cigarettes (+0.2%), and new foreign-brand passenger cars (+0.1%). At the same time, prices declined for particleboard (-0.4%), women’s tights (-0.3%), children’s T-shirts (-0.2%), domestically produced new passenger cars, as well as athletic shoes for adults and children (-0.1%).

Prices for automotive gasoline and diesel fuel rose slightly, by 0.1%.

Services

Prices changed for vacation travel to the UAE (+8%) and to Russia’s Black Sea coast (+6.3%).

The average cost of vouchers to health resorts increased (+0.7%), as did prices at rest homes and boarding houses (+0.1%), as well as accommodation in hostels (+0.5%), 3-star hotels (+0.2%), and 2-star hotels (+0.1%). At the same time, the cost of stays at 4-5-star hotels declined (-1.2%), as did prices at 1-star hotels or motels (-0.2%).

Housing fees in state-and municipally owned residential buildings rose (+0.5%), along with tariffs for cold water supply (+0.3%), and for heating, hot water supply, and wastewater services (+0.2%).

Fares for travel on city buses and trolleybuses increased (+0.1%).

Prices also rose for passenger car washes (+0.8%), dental fillings (+0.7%), men’s haircuts (+0.5%), and women’s haircuts (+0.4%).