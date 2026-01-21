Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 2.5% in 2025

BAKU, January 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $4.92 bln in 2025, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $4.799 bln, which brings year-on-year growth to 2.5%.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $1.184 bln last year (up by 0.5%), while imports from Russia totaled $3.736 bln (up by 3.2%), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, according to the report. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 9.96% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.