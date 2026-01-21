Germany could expand its presence in Greenland as part of NATO — German general

BERLIN, January 21. /TASS/. Germany could expand its military presence in Greenland as part of NATO, specifically by deploying mountain riflemen there, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Commander (Inspector) of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) said in an interview with the newspaper Handelsblatt.

"If the Bundeswehr receives a mission from NATO, we could be more active in Greenland to ensure the alliance's security - in terms of ground forces, for example, by deploying mountain riflemen," he said.

Freuding asserted that the German military has the necessary winter equipment. The general noted that the Bundeswehr's 23rd Mountain Brigade will participate in the Cold Response exercise in Norway in March.

However, the commander of the German ground forces stressed the importance of military cooperation with the United States amid the conflict over Greenland.

"The Americans have capabilities in intelligence, logistics, command capabilities, and long-range combat systems that we currently lack. Therefore, we still need cooperation with the United States," he said.