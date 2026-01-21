IOC extends 2026 Winter Olympics invitations to four more Russian athletes

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee has extended invitations to four more Russian athletes to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, the IOC press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The four Russian athletes are speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semyonova as well as skiers Savely Korostelyov and Daria Nepryayeva.

The IOC earlier extended invitations to Russia’s figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik, ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov, short track speed skaters Ivan Posashkov and Alyona Krylova. They have all accepted invitations and agreed to participate in the Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions.