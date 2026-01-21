Trump seeks to use foreign policy to strengthen domestic credibility, expert says

SHANGHAI, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump seeks to bolster his credibility at home ahead of the mid-term elections through a series of foreign policy steps related to Venezuela and Greenland, Jin Canrong, vice dean at the Renmin University of China's School of International Studies, told TASS.

"He needs to boost his credibility within the US through these foreign policy actions because mid-term elections are expected to be held in early November and his prospects do not look very strong," the professor pointed out. "His approval rating currently stands at about 40%, which is rather low," he added.

The expert noted that the US Democratic Party had been "soundly defeated by Trump" in the first half of 2025. However, the party managed to partially restore its positions in the second half of the year. This can particularly be seen from the outcome of last year’s mayoral election in New York City, where Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani won. Besides, Republicans’ opponents also prevailed in last year’s gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, Jin added.

Trump’s recent foreign policy moves, including the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, threats to Iran, and attempts to acquire Greenland, are aimed at taking control of key resources and geostrategic facilities, the expert went on to say. Besides, the US leader wants to demonstrate his authority to the American public to secure a Republican victory in November's mid-term elections, the analyst pointed out.

After a series of Trump’s "openly reckless actions," the level of civility in the international community has declined sharply, the professor noted. The United States’ foreign policy activities have brought back "the law of the jungle," and all progress humanity had achieved in the formation of international law "collapsed almost instantly," the expert concluded.