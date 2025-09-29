Zarubezhneft to start work on new projects in Vietnam in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects Zarubezhneft to be able to start work on new projects in Vietnam from January 2026, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, as well as countries in Latin America and Africa, are major powers interested in honest, open cooperation, with this approach having a positive impact on their economies. We expect Zarubezhneft to be able to begin work on new projects in Vietnam starting in January 2026," he said in an interview with Transeft’s corporate magazine.

To fully enter international markets, Russia needs to create a system for promoting new technologies and providing service support abroad, a unified technological language, unified standards for equipment and technology, he added.