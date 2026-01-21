Russian stock indices growing on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.19% to 2,770.53 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.59% to 1,125.93 points. The yuan dropped by nineteen kopecks over the day to 10.95 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started Wednesday trading neutrally but started growing then and almost reached 2,780 points at a certain point. The market reacted to news that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting tomorrow with Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. Furthermore, Witkoff said that huge progress was achieved in talks on Ukraine," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Growth leaders on the Russian stock market were stocks of Aeroflot (+2.75%), SPB Exchange (+2.64%), and Gazprom (+2.13%), Magomed Magomedov from Finam said. Stocks of Genetico took the lead in the decline (down 1.55%), he added.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global concur the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.