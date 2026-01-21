No information yet on Zelensky's trip to Davos

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. According to the latest information from his office and Ukrainian media, Vladimir Zelensky was in Kiev and has not announced his intention to visit Davos.

Around 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT), Zelensky announced that he had held a meeting in Kiev on energy issues. On Tuesday, he noted that he was not currently planning to go to Davos, but could still change his mind.

Zelensky cannot fly to Davos from Kiev because of a no-fly zone in effect over Ukraine. He can only board a plane in Poland, but the journey there by car or train would take several hours, followed by a two-hour flight to Switzerland. He is unlikely to make it to Davos before the end of the day, unless he has already departed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced during his speech in Davos that he would meet with Zelensky later on Wednesday.