Trump says Greenland ‘part of North America,’ calls it ‘US territory’

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Greenland is part of North America and "US territory," so it is of primary interest for security reasons, US President Donald Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He described Greenland as an "enormous, unsecured island that is actually part of North America." "That's our territory," Trump reiterated, noting its importance to US security.

When asked about the rare earth metals in Greenland, Trump noted that "you got to go through hundreds of feet of ice" to get them. "That's not the reason we need it (Greenland - TASS). We need it for strategic national security and international security," the US president added.

Trump also said that for hundreds of years, US policy has been to prevent external threats from entering the Western Hemisphere. "And we've done it very successfully. We've never been stronger than we are now," the US leader pointed out.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression. Trump argues that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.