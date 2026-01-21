Russia to continue developing strategic partnership with Iran — energy minister

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia remains committed to developing a strategic partnership with Iran, the Energy Ministry reported following a meeting of the permanent Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Our work on developing Russian-Iranian relations continues, and the planned activities of the intergovernmental commission will take place as scheduled," Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev emphasized.

The ministry noted that the 19th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission will be held on February 16-18 in Tehran.

During the meeting, representatives of government agencies and businesses reported to the minister on the implementation of agreements from the previous 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission and proposed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. The prospects for projects in energy, agriculture, transport, healthcare, education, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the regulatory and legal framework for bilateral cooperation.