Trump to meet with Zelensky, Rutte, several European leaders in Davos — White House

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold meetings with Vladimir Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the leaders of Belgium, Egypt, and Poland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

According to the White House press pool, bilateral meetings with the leaders of Belgium, Egypt, and Poland will be held entirely behind closed doors. Trump has already met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Davos.

The meeting with Zelensky will take place on Thursday. Trump initially said that the meeting would take place later on Wednesday, but later clarified, responding to reporters' questions, that he had misspoken and meant January 22.