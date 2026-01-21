Apps helping boycott US goods gain popularity in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, January 21. /TASS/. Apps that help identify goods originating from the US and offer alternatives from other countries are growing in popularity in Denmark, public broadcaster Danmarks Radio reported.

Two applications called Made O'Meter and UdenUSA (translated as "Made by the Meter" and "Without the USA") have seen huge success in the kingdom.

UdenUSA was developed by 21-year-old Jonas Pipper and 22-year-old Malthe Hensberg from the small island of Mors in western North Jutland.

"It all started nine months ago when we discovered a Facebook group (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS note) called Boycott USA, which instantly became popular. It had nearly 100,000 users," Pipper said.

"Then we thought, 'It's strange that there's no tool that scans a product and determines its origin.' That's exactly what you can do with the UdenUSA app. The app allows you to see where products are made, find alternatives from countries other than the US, and add them to your cart," he explained.

UdenUSA is currently the fourth most downloaded app in Denmark on the App Store. The American ChatGPT is in fifth place.

"We're not necessarily calling for a boycott. We're simply giving you the opportunity to gain a little more clarity, and then it's up to consumers to decide what to do," Pipper noted.