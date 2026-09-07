Rosoboronexport’s order portfolio significantly exceeds $60 billion — company CEO

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport has accumulated an order portfolio that significantly exceeds $60 billion, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) and Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"Rosoboronexport’s order portfolio significantly exceeds $60 billion," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.